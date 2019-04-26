Michael Appleton: West Brom add former Baggies player to Jimmy Shan's backroom team

Michael Appleton's last coaching role as was assistant manager at Leicester City, which ended in June 2018

West Bromwich Albion have completed caretaker boss Jimmy Shan's backroom team by bringing in ex-Baggies player Michael Appleton as coach.

The 43-year-old Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United manager had his playing days ended prematurely while with Albion in 2003.

Appleton adds to the appointment of another ex-Albion player Steven Reid.

"I'm delighted to get someone of Michael's experience and knowledge," Shan told BBC WM.

"With the timescale we have left this season, it was important to have someone I know and have a relationship with.

"We both worked in the Academy here together for a time and Appy played alongside Steven Reid. He understands the environment here."

Albion sit fourth in the Championship with two games left, having already guaranteed a place in the play-offs and host relegation-threatened Rotherham United on Saturday.