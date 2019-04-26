WSL Team of Year: Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City dominate line-up

Nine players from the top three sides in the Women's Super League are in the Professional Footballers' Association's Team of the Year.

City's Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes and Nikita Parris make the XI while Chelsea's Ji Sun-Yun, Erin Cuthbert and Hannah Blundell are also selected.

Arsenal trio Vivienne Miedema, Kim Little and Lia Walti were also picked.

Bristol City keeper Sophie Baggaley and Birmingham City's Aoife Mannion are the duo from outside the top three sides.