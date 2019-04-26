Michael Hector: Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce keen to bring back Chelsea loanee

Michael Hector has spent seasons on loan at Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday since moving to Chelsea in 2015

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce wants to bring Chelsea loanee Michael Hector back to the club next season.

The 26-year-old Jamaica international has played 39 times since moving to the Championship club on a season-long loan in August.

After joining Chelsea from Reading for £4m in 2015 Hector has failed to play a first-team game and spent each of the last four seasons out on loan.

"We would love to bring Michael Hector back," Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Whether it's possible, he's still a Chelsea player, and we'll have to speak with Chelsea and see what they want.

"I think he's still got a year left (on his Chelsea contract) but I would love to bring him back if I could."