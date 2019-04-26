Joe Day: Newport need promotion to keep FA Cup star goalkeeper

Newport goalkeeper Joe Day has been with the Exiles since 2014

Manager Mike Flynn believes Newport County may need to be promoted to keep highly-rated goalkeeper Joe Day.

Newport can guarantee themselves a play-off spot if they win their three remaining fixtures in League Two.

Day, 28, who made national headlines when his wife went into labour during an FA Cup match, was named as League Two goalkeeper of the season in the EFL Awards but his deal expires in June.

"Hand on my heart it's going to be very difficult to keep him," Flynn said.

"There are quite a few who are out of contract. Some will be playing to see if they can play higher, I am not stupid.

"Some will think they have outgrown Newport and we have to try and persuade the ones we want, that that is not the case. Newport are ambitious and will be even more ambitious next season."

Day has been outstanding for Newport this season in the league and shot to national prominence during a memorable FA Cup run, as his wife Lizzie gave birth to twins Sophia Grace and Emilia Lillie during the club's fourth round win over Middlesbrough.

Asked whether the club would have to be in League One to keep the keeper who joined from Peterborough in 2015, Flynn said: "You will have to ask Joe that.

"Possibly, possibly. I have always tried to be as honest as I can - win, lose or draw, good or bad. Hand on my heart its going to be very difficult to keep him.

"There are scouts watching near enough every game we play now that has been going on for months, it is nothing new, it has not affected the players.

"Its all good watching, its a different thing signing on the dotted line somewhere."

Even with their play-off aspirations in their own hands, Flynn says there has been no talk of promotion from the Exiles, who are 11th in League Two.

"We are still not talking about it we are 11th, not 7th," Flynn said.

"We need to win, definitely two out of three and hope a couple of results go our way. Ideally you want to win them all obviously because it guarantees and take it out of everyone's hands.

"But its going to be difficult, seven points might not be the end of the world, it might get us through."