Concord Rangers: National League South club denied play-off place

National League South club Concord Rangers will not be permitted a play-off place after failing to meet ground grading requirements.

Concord, currently in sixth with a game to play, are required to provide 500 covered seats under competition rules.

The Essex club say they have given the league assurances the seats will be in place for next season.

Only five teams will contest the play-offs instead of six with Concord being placed in a notional seventh position.

Whichever side finishes fourth, currently Chelmsford City, will receive a bye into the semi-finals and face the winner of an eliminator being played on Wednesday.

National League play-off rules do not permit any clubs finishing below seventh place to participate preventing the eighth-placed team from qualifying.

Concord chairman Ant Smith called on the league to review their existing rules, claiming they conflict a condition allowing clubs two years in which to provide the seating.

"They have put themselves in an embarrassing position, having removed the rule which would promote the next team below into the play-off places," he said.