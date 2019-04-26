Steve Lovell: Gillingham sack manager after 18 months in charge

Steve Lovell made over 200 appearances for Gillingham as a player between 1987 and 1992

League One side Gillingham have sacked manager Steve Lovell following 18 months in charge.

The 58-year-old was appointed boss in November 2017, having been in interim charge following the departure of Peter Taylor in October that year.

Lovell, who had a year remaining on his contract at Priestfield, leaves the Gills 12th in the table.

Mark Patterson will be caretaker boss for their final two games of the season against Charlton and Blackpool.

Former Wales international Lovell won 32 of his 92 games, and guided the Kent club to 17th place last season.

"After a discussion between the chairman [Paul Scally] and manager this afternoon, the club can confirm that Steve Lovell has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect," a statement on the Gillingham website said.

"The club would like to thank Steve for his efforts with the team over the past 18 months and wish him well for the future."