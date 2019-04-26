Scott Brown: Celtic captain not punished for Old Firm celebration

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Celtic & Rangers players clash after final whistle

Celtic captain Scott Brown will not be punished for a gesture made following his side's win over Rangers last month after the charge was found not proven.

Brown was accused of "failing to act in the best interest of Scottish football" after he celebrated Celtic's 2-1 win in front of the Rangers support.

Boss Neil Lennon described the Scottish FA charge as "trumped up" and said Celtic would defend Brown "vigorously".

The hearing was scheduled to be on May 2, but Celtic asked to have it moved.

The deliberation - which lasted several hours at Hampden Park - centred mainly around a gesture made by Brown after the final whistle and whether it was directed at Rangers fans.

Brown was also involved in incidents that led to red cards for Alfredo Morelos, Andy Halliday and, retrospectively, Ryan Kent, while Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was also given a one-game touchline ban.

Both Old Firm clubs will find out on 2 May if they are to be punished for the mass confrontation at the end of the game.