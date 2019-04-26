Barcelona v Levante: Catalans look for win to seal title

Lionel Messi is top scorer in La Liga with 33 goals and Luis Suarez is joint second on 21 with Karim Benzema

Barcelona will win La Liga with three games to spare if they beat Levante on Saturday, but manager Ernesto Valverde has ruled out resting players.

Treble-chasing Barca host Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Before that they hope to wrap up their fourth Spanish title in five years.

"Winning a trophy could give us more strength on Wednesday and could mean more to us than whether we are tired or not," Valverde said.

"You always have something else in your head when you are playing but I want to separate the two things because of how important it is to win the league.

"We would like this to be the moment we seal it."

Defending champions Barca have not clinched the title in front of their home fans since 2010; winning four titles away from home and another without playing.

They could already be crowned champions before their game on Saturday evening if second-placed Atletico Madrid do not beat Real Valladolid at home at 15:15 BST.

"We give a lot of value to the La Liga title - it's the one you chase all year long, the one which defines your season," Valverde said.

"In the Copa del Rey and Champions League your success can depend on tiny margins and certain moments, but in the league you have to do things right in nearly every game if you want to win it.

"It has a lot of value and the fact our club has won it so many times in this space of time says a lot about how hard we work each day."

Barca, who have not reached a Champions League final since 2015, play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, 25 May.