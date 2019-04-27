Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 1. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Borussia Dortmund v FC Schalke 04
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 27Wolf
- 33Weigl
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 13Guerreiro
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 9Alcácer
- 19Dahoud
- 22Pulisic
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Schalke
- 35Nübel
- 18Caligiuri
- 26Sané
- 17Stambouli
- 5Nastasic
- 24Oczipka
- 2McKennie
- 6Mascarell
- 8Serdar
- 19Burgstaller
- 36Embolo
Substitutes
- 1Fährmann
- 13Rudy
- 14Matondo
- 15Kutucu
- 25Harit
- 27Bruma
- 42Carls
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Penalty conceded by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04).
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.