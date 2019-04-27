German Bundesliga
B Dortmund1Schalke1

Borussia Dortmund v FC Schalke 04

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 27Wolf
  • 33Weigl
  • 16Akanji
  • 4Diallo
  • 28Witsel
  • 6Delaney
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Reus
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 10Götze

Substitutes

  • 9Alcácer
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22Pulisic
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak

Schalke

  • 35Nübel
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 26Sané
  • 17Stambouli
  • 5Nastasic
  • 24Oczipka
  • 2McKennie
  • 6Mascarell
  • 8Serdar
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 36Embolo

Substitutes

  • 1Fährmann
  • 13Rudy
  • 14Matondo
  • 15Kutucu
  • 25Harit
  • 27Bruma
  • 42Carls
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 1. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Penalty conceded by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04).

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th April 2019

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1SchalkeFC Schalke 040
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0
  • DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf1Werder BremenWerder Bremen0
  • HannoverHannover 960MainzMainz 050
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0FreiburgSC Freiburg0
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart17:30B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund31226373363772
2Bayern Munich30224479295070
3RB Leipzig31188557233462
4Frankfurt31159758352354
5B Mgladbach30156949371251
6B Leverkusen31163125749851
7Hoffenheim301311665412450
8Werder Bremen31121095243946
9Wolfsburg30137104845346
10Düsseldorf31124154159-1840
11Hertha Berlin31910124148-737
12Mainz31107143751-1437
13Freiburg31712123954-1533
14Augsburg3187164759-1231
15Schalke3176183253-2127
16Stuttgart3056192767-4021
17Nuremberg3039182456-3218
18Hannover3137212566-4116
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories