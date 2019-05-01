Champions League semi-final quiz: Name Liverpool's side v Barcelona in 2007

Rafael Benitez (right) was the Liverpool manager when they won at Barcelona in February 2007

Liverpool face the daunting task of trying to end Barcelona's 31-game unbeaten home run in the Champions League when the two sides meet on Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final.

However, the Reds have fond memories of their last visit to the Nou Camp in February 2007 - winning 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie, before going through on away goals after a 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

Who featured for Rafael Benitez's side on that night in Spain 12 years ago?

You have three minutes to name the starting XI and the three substitutes who came on...