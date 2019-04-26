FAI: Organisation's reform proposals to be submitted by end of June

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney volunteered to step down earlier this month

Proposals to reform the Football Association of Ireland will be submitted by a newly formed Governance Review Group before the end of June.

The group, which met for the first time on Friday, consists of FAI and Sport Ireland representatives.

The FAI has been under intense scrutiny since revelations that it received a 100,000 euro bridging loan from former chief executive John Delaney.

Earlier in April, Delaney and all board members volunteered to resign.

It was announced that a new board would be established at the governing body's AGM in July, after Sport Ireland stated it would be suspending its funding to the FAI.

Niamh O'Donnell and Rea Walshe, who replaced Delaney in an interim capacity after the latter was moved into the newly created role of executive vice president, will represent the FAI in the newly formed review group.

They will be joined by Sport Ireland nominees Dr Moling Ryan and Joe O'Leary.

"We are determined to rebuild the Association," said FAI president Donal Conway.

"And ensure that we are fit for purpose as a modern and dynamic governing body for the biggest sport in the country."

The group, which will review the current governing arrangements and a propose a new framework for the organisation going forward, have agreed to submit their report no later than 21 June.

The FAI's AGM will be held in Trim a month later.