Milton Keynes Dons v Mansfield Town
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|45
|23
|16
|6
|73
|40
|33
|85
|2
|Bury
|45
|22
|12
|11
|81
|55
|26
|78
|3
|Mansfield
|45
|20
|16
|9
|69
|40
|29
|76
|4
|MK Dons
|45
|22
|10
|13
|70
|49
|21
|76
|5
|Forest Green
|45
|20
|13
|12
|68
|47
|21
|73
|6
|Tranmere
|45
|20
|13
|12
|62
|47
|15
|73
|7
|Newport
|45
|20
|10
|15
|58
|58
|0
|70
|8
|Exeter
|45
|19
|12
|14
|60
|49
|11
|69
|9
|Colchester
|45
|19
|10
|16
|62
|53
|9
|67
|10
|Carlisle
|45
|20
|7
|18
|67
|62
|5
|67
|11
|Stevenage
|45
|19
|10
|16
|57
|55
|2
|67
|12
|Crewe
|45
|19
|8
|18
|60
|57
|3
|65
|13
|Oldham
|45
|16
|14
|15
|65
|55
|10
|62
|14
|Swindon
|45
|15
|16
|14
|56
|55
|1
|61
|15
|Northampton
|45
|13
|19
|13
|59
|61
|-2
|58
|16
|Cheltenham
|45
|15
|12
|18
|57
|66
|-9
|57
|17
|Grimsby
|45
|15
|8
|22
|43
|56
|-13
|53
|18
|Morecambe
|45
|14
|11
|20
|53
|69
|-16
|53
|19
|Crawley
|45
|14
|8
|23
|48
|67
|-19
|50
|20
|Port Vale
|45
|12
|12
|21
|38
|54
|-16
|48
|21
|Cambridge
|45
|12
|10
|23
|39
|65
|-26
|46
|22
|Macclesfield
|45
|10
|13
|22
|47
|73
|-26
|43
|23
|Notts County
|45
|9
|14
|22
|47
|81
|-34
|41
|24
|Yeovil
|45
|9
|12
|24
|41
|66
|-25
|39