St Johnstone v Livingston
- Livingston are looking to earn back-to-back wins over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership for the first time after beating them 3-1 in March.
- St Johnstone have won each of their past three home league games, last winning four in succession in December 2014.
- Only Hamilton (10) have earned fewer points away from home in the Scottish top-flight in 2018-19 than Livingston (11), although the Lions have drawn each of their last three away league games.
- St Johnstone have won all three of their home league matches against newly-promoted clubs this season without conceding a single goal; they had only won three of their previous 16 home matches against such opposition before 2018-19 (D8 L5).