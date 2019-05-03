Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00St Mirren
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v St Mirren

  • None of the past 10 Scottish Premiership meetings between Motherwell and St Mirren have finished level, with Motherwell winning seven and losing three since a 2-2 draw in April 2013.
  • St Mirren have never won consecutive Scottish Premiership visits to Motherwell before; they won 1-0 in their last such outing in December 2018.
  • Motherwell have won six of their past seven home league games, losing the other 3-0 to Rangers in April.
  • St Mirren are unbeaten in three league games (W1 D2), last going four without a loss in the top tier in May 2014 (five games) - a run which included a 3-2 win over Motherwell.
  • St Mirren have attempted fewer shots (248) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, with a joint-low 90 being on target (level with Hamilton).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35256472175581
2Rangers35219578255372
3Aberdeen351871053391461
4Kilmarnock351610946301658
5Hibernian351412950351554
6Hearts35156144045-551
7St Johnstone35146153545-1048
8Motherwell35145164251-947
9Livingston351110143939043
10Hamilton3576222573-4827
11St Mirren3567222863-3525
12Dundee3546252874-4618
