Motherwell v St Mirren
- None of the past 10 Scottish Premiership meetings between Motherwell and St Mirren have finished level, with Motherwell winning seven and losing three since a 2-2 draw in April 2013.
- St Mirren have never won consecutive Scottish Premiership visits to Motherwell before; they won 1-0 in their last such outing in December 2018.
- Motherwell have won six of their past seven home league games, losing the other 3-0 to Rangers in April.
- St Mirren are unbeaten in three league games (W1 D2), last going four without a loss in the top tier in May 2014 (five games) - a run which included a 3-2 win over Motherwell.
- St Mirren have attempted fewer shots (248) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, with a joint-low 90 being on target (level with Hamilton).