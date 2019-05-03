Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock
-
- Hearts are looking to win consecutive top-flight matches against Kilmarnock for the first time since April 2010 when they won five in succession.
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past three league visits to Hearts (W2 D1); they had lost three of their previous four such meetings before this (D1).
- Hearts have lost three of their past four home league matches, including both of the last two. They last lost three consecutive home Scottish Premiership games back in January 2014 under Gary Locke (four in a row).
- Kilmarnock have lost both of their past two league games by a 0-1 scoreline; they last suffered three straight Scottish Premiership defeats without scoring back in April 2010 under Jimmy Calderwood.
- Hearts manager Craig Levein hasn't beaten Kilmarnock in a home Scottish Premiership meeting since November 2007 while in charge of Dundee United (P5 W0 D2 L3 since).