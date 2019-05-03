Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen visited a neurologist following a nasty clash of heads in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Ajax.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth quartet David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Adam Smith and Dominic Solanke all face fitness tests.

Lewis Cook, Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis, Diego Rico, Junior Stanislas and Andrew Surman remain out.

Tottenham are without defender Jan Vertonghen because of the head injury he suffered against Ajax on Tuesday.

Serge Aurier, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela and Harry Winks are still absent, but Son Heung-min and Vincent Janssen are available after missing the Ajax match.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@martfisher1: The perfect way for Spurs to bounce back from the crushing disappointment of losing the home leg of their Champions League semi-final to Ajax is to clinch qualification for next season's competition.

Victory at the Vitality would not only do that, it would also provide a much-needed morale boost ahead of Wednesday's trip to Amsterdam.

Son Heung-min will be back for that one and he'll be their chief threat on Saturday, having scored four goals in the last two meetings.

The Cherries haven't won at home since January but Tottenham have lost their last five away and don't do draws. Something has to give.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Tottenham have an outstanding manager with a fantastic group of players. What they have achieved this season is credit to Mauricio and his backroom staff. We know they'll be giving it their all in the game.

"For us it's always about improving. We want to achieve and progress throughout each season. We know there have been games this season where we have fallen short of our levels."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "The problem now is it's a decisive period for us. It's a key moment. Playing the second leg of the semi-final and playing Saturday against Bournemouth.

"Now it's not to talk too much, to focus on our job and deliver. Finishing in the top four is our priority too.

"Maybe we're in circumstances that maybe aren't the best but now it's a moment to be all together. Being together is the best. Try not to think too much, go there and try to do what we want in the end."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The teams chasing third and fourth have been all over the place in recent weeks, including Spurs who lost at home to West Ham last time out.

Drop any more points here and things could get a bit jittery for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

But I actually think they will do alright against Bournemouth - the Cherries always concede a lot of goals and an open game will suit Spurs.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in all seven Premier League meetings, winning six and conceding just two goals.

Spurs average 3.1 goals per game against Bournemouth in the top flight, their best record against any Premier League side.

Their only meeting outside the Premier League was back in 1957 when Bournemouth won an FA Cup fifth-round tie 3-1 at home.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have equalled the club Premier League record of five successive home games without a win (D2, L3).

They could lose three consecutively at the Vitality Stadium for the first time since April 2016.

Another defeat would ensure the Cherries lose 19 league fixtures in a season for the first time since 2007-08 in League One.

However, one more win in 2018-19 would establish a club record of 13 in a top-flight season.

Callum Wilson has been involved in 10 goals in his past nine Premier League appearances, scoring six and assisting four.

Ryan Fraser has provided 13 assists in the league this season, a joint-high with Eden Hazard.

Fraser and Wilson have combined for 12 goals this season, which is the most by two players in a 38-match Premier League campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur