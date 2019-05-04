First Half ends, Falkirk 1, Ross County 0.
Falkirk v Ross County
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 28McKenna
- 5Edjenguele
- 23Dixon
- 3McGhee
- 16McShane
- 21Osman
- 11MacLean
- 14Robson
- 19Rudden
- 9Jarvis
Substitutes
- 1Fasan
- 2Kidd
- 8Todorov
- 18Brough
- 20O'Hara
- 27Waddington
- 41Laverty
Ross County
- 1FoxSubstituted forMunroat 22'minutes
- 2Fraser
- 18Semple
- 3Kelly
- 10McManus
- 8Lindsay
- 11Vigurs
- 16SpenceSubstituted forPatonat 30'minutes
- 31Armstrong
- 27Stewart
- 19Graham
Substitutes
- 7Gardyne
- 14Mullin
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 43Wallace
- 46Murray
- 49Gallagher
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ciaran McKenna.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).
Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Delay in match Ciaran McKenna (Falkirk) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).
Ross Stewart (Ross County) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by William Edjenguele (Falkirk).
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Callum Semple (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).
Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Lewis Spence because of an injury.
Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Ross County 0. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Jarvis.
Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).
Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk).
Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ross Munro replaces Scott Fox because of an injury.
Delay in match Brian Graham (Ross County) because of an injury.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
(Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Delay in match Ross MacLean (Falkirk) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
