Scottish Championship
Falkirk1Ross County0

Falkirk v Ross County

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 28McKenna
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 23Dixon
  • 3McGhee
  • 16McShane
  • 21Osman
  • 11MacLean
  • 14Robson
  • 19Rudden
  • 9Jarvis

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 2Kidd
  • 8Todorov
  • 18Brough
  • 20O'Hara
  • 27Waddington
  • 41Laverty

Ross County

  • 1FoxSubstituted forMunroat 22'minutes
  • 2Fraser
  • 18Semple
  • 3Kelly
  • 10McManus
  • 8Lindsay
  • 11Vigurs
  • 16SpenceSubstituted forPatonat 30'minutes
  • 31Armstrong
  • 27Stewart
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 7Gardyne
  • 14Mullin
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 43Wallace
  • 46Murray
  • 49Gallagher
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Falkirk 1, Ross County 0.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ciaran McKenna.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).

Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.

Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Delay in match Ciaran McKenna (Falkirk) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).

Ross Stewart (Ross County) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by William Edjenguele (Falkirk).

Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Callum Semple (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross MacLean (Falkirk).

Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Lewis Spence because of an injury.

Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Ross County 0. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Jarvis.

Foul by Ian McShane (Falkirk).

Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk).

Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Ross Munro replaces Scott Fox because of an injury.

Delay in match Brian Graham (Ross County) because of an injury.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

(Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).

Delay in match Ross MacLean (Falkirk) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County36218761322971
2Dundee Utd3619894940965
3Inverness CT36141484840856
4Ayr361591250381254
5Morton361113123645-946
6Partick Thistle36127174252-1043
7Dunfermline36118173340-741
8Alloa36109173953-1439
9Queen of Sth36911164147-638
10Falkirk36911163547-1238
View full Scottish Championship table

