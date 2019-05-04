First Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Inverness CT v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 29McHattie
- 11Walsh
- 24Trafford
- 4Chalmers
- 8McCauley
- 9Austin
- 19White
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 7Polworth
- 10Doran Cogan
- 17McDonald
- 21Mackay
- 40Harper
- 45Machado
Dunfermline
- 20Gill
- 5Durnan
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 28Craigen
- 22Morrison
- 35Blair
- 10Longridge
- 4Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 12Anderson
Substitutes
- 9Ryan
- 15Hippolyte
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 24Allan
- 26Todd
- 27McCann
- 30Burt
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Morrison (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Foul by Darren McCauley (Inverness CT).
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Louis Longridge.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
