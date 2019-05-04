Scottish Championship
Ayr0Alloa0

Ayr United v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 29Miller
  • 23Docherty
  • 4Kerr
  • 28Cadden
  • 17Shankland
  • 25McCowan

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 8Crawford
  • 10Forrest
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 31Thorburn
  • 32Hewitt

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Zanatta
  • 23Shields

Substitutes

  • 4Roscoe
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 16Karadachki
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
William Collum

Live Text

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County36219661313072
2Dundee Utd36199849391066
3Ayr361591249371254
4Inverness CT36131584740754
5Morton361014123545-1044
6Dunfermline36119163339-642
7Partick Thistle36118174052-1241
8Queen of Sth36912154145-439
9Alloa36109173852-1439
10Falkirk36812163447-1336
View full Scottish Championship table

