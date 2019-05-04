Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Greenock Morton v Dundee United
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 14Tumilty
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 3Iredale
- 17O'Connell
- 7Millar
- 12Tidser
- 32Lyon
- 20Kiltie
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 6Telfer
- 8McAlister
- 15Dykes
- 36Hynes
- 37McGrattan
- 44Dallas
Dundee Utd
- 34Laidlaw
- 49Seaman
- 55Connolly
- 30Reynolds
- 3Booth
- 18Butcher
- 12Stanton
- 29Chalmers
- 25Smith
- 14Safranko
- 9Sow
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 19Bouhenna
- 44Watson
- 47Harkes
- 48Mochrie
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Charlie Seaman (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Second Half
Second Half begins Morton 1, Dundee United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morton 1, Dundee United 0.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
Attempt missed. Osman Sow (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Logan Chalmers (Dundee United).
Jack Iredale (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Dundee United 0. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt blocked. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
Callum Booth (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match report to follow.