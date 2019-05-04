Scottish Championship
Morton1Dundee Utd0

Greenock Morton v Dundee United

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Iredale
  • 17O'Connell
  • 7Millar
  • 12Tidser
  • 32Lyon
  • 20Kiltie
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Telfer
  • 8McAlister
  • 15Dykes
  • 36Hynes
  • 37McGrattan
  • 44Dallas

Dundee Utd

  • 34Laidlaw
  • 49Seaman
  • 55Connolly
  • 30Reynolds
  • 3Booth
  • 18Butcher
  • 12Stanton
  • 29Chalmers
  • 25Smith
  • 14Safranko
  • 9Sow

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 44Watson
  • 47Harkes
  • 48Mochrie
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away3

Live Text

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Charlie Seaman (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Second Half

Second Half begins Morton 1, Dundee United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Morton 1, Dundee United 0.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).

Attempt missed. Osman Sow (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).

Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Logan Chalmers (Dundee United).

Jack Iredale (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Chris Millar.

Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, Dundee United 0. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).

Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt blocked. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).

Callum Booth (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Logan Chalmers (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County36218761322971
2Dundee Utd3619894940965
3Inverness CT36141484840856
4Ayr361591250381254
5Morton361113123645-946
6Partick Thistle36127174252-1043
7Dunfermline36118173340-741
8Alloa36109173953-1439
9Queen of Sth36911164147-638
10Falkirk36911163547-1238
View full Scottish Championship table

