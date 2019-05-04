Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 2.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2Mercer
- 30Maguire
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 14LowSubstituted forBrownlieat 45'minutes
- 10Todd
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 9Aird
- 12McGrath
- 13Mehmet
- 17Murray
- 21Wilson
Partick Thistle
- 23Sneddon
- 2Elliott
- 31McMillan
- 5Anderson
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 8Bannigan
- 14Gordon
- 30Mansell
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 11Harkins
- 13Hazard
- 17Slater
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 32Cardle
- 43Saunders
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Darren Brownlie replaces Nicky Low.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 2.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 2. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).
Nicky Low (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Lyndon Dykes.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Stirling.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Nicky Low.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 1. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Barry Maguire.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jack Leighfield (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Foul by Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle).
Jack Leighfield (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.