Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Partick Thistle2

Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2Mercer
  • 30Maguire
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 14LowSubstituted forBrownlieat 45'minutes
  • 10Todd
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 9Aird
  • 12McGrath
  • 13Mehmet
  • 17Murray
  • 21Wilson

Partick Thistle

  • 23Sneddon
  • 2Elliott
  • 31McMillan
  • 5Anderson
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 8Bannigan
  • 14Gordon
  • 30Mansell
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 9Doolan
  • 11Harkins
  • 13Hazard
  • 17Slater
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 32Cardle
  • 43Saunders
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Darren Brownlie replaces Nicky Low.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 2.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 2. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).

Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).

Nicky Low (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Lyndon Dykes.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Stirling.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Nicky Low.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Partick Thistle 1. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Barry Maguire.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jack Leighfield (Queen of the South) because of an injury.

Foul by Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle).

Jack Leighfield (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County36218761322971
2Dundee Utd3619894940965
3Inverness CT36141484840856
4Ayr361591250381254
5Morton361113123645-946
6Partick Thistle36127174252-1043
7Dunfermline36118173340-741
8Alloa36109173953-1439
9Queen of Sth36911164147-638
10Falkirk36911163547-1238
