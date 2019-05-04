Scottish League One
Stranraer0Airdrieonians3

Stranraer v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 6McManus
  • 4McDonald
  • 17Smith
  • 7Lamont
  • 11Anderson
  • 10McCann
  • 24O'Keefe
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 2Murray
  • 13Avci
  • 15Baxter
  • 16Dunn
  • 19McColm

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2McIntosh
  • 4Crighton
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 5Millar
  • 6Cairns
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 8Edwards
  • 9McIntosh
  • 11Glass

Substitutes

  • 12Duffy
  • 14Campbell
  • 17McKenzie
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
424

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Airdrieonians 3.

Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 0, Airdrieonians 3. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Stewart.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 0, Airdrieonians 2. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Edwards.

Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Innes Cameron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Stranraer).

Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 0, Airdrieonians 1. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dean Hawkshaw.

Innes Cameron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).

Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath362010662372570
2Forfar36187115246661
3Raith Rovers361612875492660
4Montrose36156154950-151
5Airdrieonians36146165043748
6East Fife36138154854-647
7Dumbarton361210145959046
8Stranraer36119164456-1242
9Stenhousemuir36116193560-2539
10Brechin3698194161-2035
