First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Airdrieonians 3.
Stranraer v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 6McManus
- 4McDonald
- 17Smith
- 7Lamont
- 11Anderson
- 10McCann
- 24O'Keefe
- 14Elliott
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 2Murray
- 13Avci
- 15Baxter
- 16Dunn
- 19McColm
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2McIntosh
- 4Crighton
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 5Millar
- 6Cairns
- 10Hawkshaw
- 8Edwards
- 9McIntosh
- 11Glass
Substitutes
- 12Duffy
- 14Campbell
- 17McKenzie
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 424
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Airdrieonians 3. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Stewart.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Airdrieonians 2. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Edwards.
Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Innes Cameron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Stranraer).
Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Airdrieonians 1. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dean Hawkshaw.
Innes Cameron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.