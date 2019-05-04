Montrose v Raith Rovers
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 12Harrington
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 17Redman
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 9Rennie
- 10McLean
Substitutes
- 3Steeves
- 6Campbell
- 15Terrell
- 18Campbell
- 21Matthews
- 22Cregg
- 23Henderson
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 20Watson
- 18McKay
- 5Murray
- 3Crane
- 12Matthews
- 14Wedderburn
- 8Gillespie
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
- 30Gullan
Substitutes
- 6Benedictus
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
- 16Flanagan
- 22McGuff
- 24Barjonas
- 28Tait
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson