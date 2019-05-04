Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 12Harrington
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 17Redman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 9Rennie
  • 10McLean

Substitutes

  • 3Steeves
  • 6Campbell
  • 15Terrell
  • 18Campbell
  • 21Matthews
  • 22Cregg
  • 23Henderson

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 20Watson
  • 18McKay
  • 5Murray
  • 3Crane
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 8Gillespie
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie
  • 30Gullan

Substitutes

  • 6Benedictus
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Nisbet
  • 16Flanagan
  • 22McGuff
  • 24Barjonas
  • 28Tait
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath35209662372569
2Forfar35186115145660
3Raith Rovers351611874482659
4Montrose35155154849-150
5East Fife35137154753-646
6Airdrieonians35136164743445
7Dumbarton35129145959045
8Stranraer35119154453-942
9Stenhousemuir35106193460-2636
10Brechin3598184160-1935
View full Scottish League One table

