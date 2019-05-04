Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Arbroath v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Gold
- 4Little
- 5Hamilton
- 3Whatley
- 7McKenna
- 18McCord
- 10Swankie
- 11Kader
- 9Spence
- 8Donnelly
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Thomson
- 15Linn
- 16Doris
- 17Wallace
- 21Hill
Dumbarton
- 21Brennan
- 12Ferguson
- 4McLean
- 55Barr
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 6Carswell
- 8HuttonBooked at 35mins
- 11Barr
- 20Thomas
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Adam
- 14Russell
- 16Armour
- 18van Schaik
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Ryan McCord (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Brian McLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.