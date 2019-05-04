Scottish League One
Brechin0Stenhousemuir1

Brechin City v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 24Bowman
  • 6Spark
  • 16Tapping
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 8Tapping
  • 18RobertsonBooked at 33mins
  • 27Miller
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 9Jackson
  • 22Thomson

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 3Burns
  • 4McGeever
  • 10Sinclair
  • 14Smith
  • 19O'Neil
  • 23Jamieson

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Neill
  • 19MunroBooked at 22mins
  • 5Marsh
  • 2Reid
  • 20Dingwall
  • 6Ferry
  • 22McBrearty
  • 3Donaldson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 11Cook
  • 12Breadner
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Brechin City 0, Stenhousemuir 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Stenhousemuir 1.

Foul by Tam Scobbie (Brechin City).

Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Scott Robertson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Marsh.

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Mark Ferry.

Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 0, Stenhousemuir 1. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Marsh.

Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt blocked. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael Miller (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Hand ball by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath362010662372570
2Forfar36187115246661
3Raith Rovers361612875492660
4Montrose36156154950-151
5Airdrieonians36146165043748
6East Fife36138154854-647
7Dumbarton361210145959046
8Stranraer36119164456-1242
9Stenhousemuir36116193560-2539
10Brechin3698194161-2035
