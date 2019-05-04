Second Half begins Brechin City 0, Stenhousemuir 1.
Brechin City v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Brechin
- 24Bowman
- 6Spark
- 16Tapping
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 8Tapping
- 18RobertsonBooked at 33mins
- 27Miller
- 21Kavanagh
- 9Jackson
- 22Thomson
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 3Burns
- 4McGeever
- 10Sinclair
- 14Smith
- 19O'Neil
- 23Jamieson
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 4Neill
- 19MunroBooked at 22mins
- 5Marsh
- 2Reid
- 20Dingwall
- 6Ferry
- 22McBrearty
- 3Donaldson
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 7Gibbons
- 10Duthie
- 11Cook
- 12Breadner
- 15Halleran
- 16Dickson
- 17McMinn
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Stenhousemuir 1.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Brechin City).
Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Marsh.
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Mark Ferry.
Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Stenhousemuir 1. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Marsh.
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt blocked. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael Miller (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Hand ball by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.