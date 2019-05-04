Scottish League One
East Fife1Forfar1

East Fife v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Docherty
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 10Smith
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 17Meggatt
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5TravisBooked at 23mins
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 6Irvine
  • 10Easton
  • 9Baird
  • 7Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Coupe
  • 15Malone
  • 16Spencer
  • 17Reilly
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Eckersley.

Hand ball by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Booking

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Kevin Smith (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Attempt blocked. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

