Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Queen's Park v Peterhead
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1HartBooked at 8mins
- 4Magee
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 2McLean
- 7McGrory
- 8Roberts
- 3Summers
- 11Moore
- 9Ruth
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Gow
- 14McLaren
- 15Hawke
- 16Bradley
- 17Black
- 18Mortimer
- 20McDougall
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 4Eadie
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
- 18DowBooked at 9mins
Substitutes
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 20Riley
- 21Henderson
- 29Sutherland
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 964
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Peterhead 1. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Stevenson.
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Booking
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan Hart.
Booking
Jordan Hart (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.