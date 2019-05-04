Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Peterhead1

Queen's Park v Peterhead

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1HartBooked at 8mins
  • 4Magee
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 2McLean
  • 7McGrory
  • 8Roberts
  • 3Summers
  • 11Moore
  • 9Ruth
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14McLaren
  • 15Hawke
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Black
  • 18Mortimer
  • 20McDougall

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 4Eadie
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister
  • 18DowBooked at 9mins

Substitutes

  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 20Riley
  • 21Henderson
  • 29Sutherland
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
964

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Peterhead 1. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Stevenson.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Booking

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jordan Hart.

Booking

Jordan Hart (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead36247564293579
2Clyde36235862342874
3Edinburgh City36207958312767
4Annan Athletic361971068392964
5Stirling36138154445-147
6Cowdenbeath36127174545043
7Queen's Park361110154446-243
8Elgin36125195067-1741
9Albion3677223269-3728
10Berwick3655262789-6220
