Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath1Clyde0

Cowdenbeath v Clyde

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5BollanBooked at 29mins
  • 3Todd
  • 11Fraser
  • 10Buchanan
  • 8Miller
  • 6Malcolm
  • 7Cox
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Connelly
  • 17Lennox
  • 19Renton

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 4Lang
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 8McStay
  • 10Nicoll
  • 6Grant
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11Love

Substitutes

  • 12Stewart
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Banks
  • 16Cogill
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Syvertsen
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0.

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Attempt missed. Tom Lang (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0. Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Fraser following a corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Chris McStay.

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath).

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Chris McStay.

Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).

Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead36247565293679
2Clyde36235862342874
3Edinburgh City36207958312767
4Annan Athletic361971068392964
5Stirling36138154445-147
6Cowdenbeath36127174545043
7Queen's Park361110154447-343
8Elgin36125195067-1741
9Albion3677223269-3728
10Berwick3655262789-6220
