First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0.
Cowdenbeath v Clyde
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5BollanBooked at 29mins
- 3Todd
- 11Fraser
- 10Buchanan
- 8Miller
- 6Malcolm
- 7Cox
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Sheerin
- 15Sneddon
- 16Connelly
- 17Lennox
- 19Renton
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 4Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 8McStay
- 10Nicoll
- 6Grant
- 7Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
- 11Love
Substitutes
- 12Stewart
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Cogill
- 17Boyle
- 18Syvertsen
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Attempt missed. Tom Lang (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Clyde 0. Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Fraser following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Chris McStay.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath).
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Chris McStay.
Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.