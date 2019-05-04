Scottish League Two
Stirling0Edinburgh City0

Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 6Banner
  • 5McGregor
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3AllanBooked at 33mins
  • 4Glover
  • 7Jardine
  • 8Hughes
  • 10Smith
  • 9Mackin
  • 11Mclear

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14Horne
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Wright
  • 17Binnie
  • 18MacDonald
  • 19Murray

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 20Watson
  • 6Laird
  • 8Walker
  • 17Newman
  • 23Diver
  • 18Lumsden
  • 11Taylor

Substitutes

  • 5Balatoni
  • 16Beveridge
  • 19Shepherd
  • 21Morton
  • 22Shaw
  • 25Breen
  • 26Neave
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

Attempt missed. Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Edinburgh City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Edinburgh City 0.

Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.

Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ronan Hughes.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

Booking

Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Brad Donaldson.

Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ronan Hughes.

Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).

Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Regan Lumsden (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City).

Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Glover (Stirling Albion).

Hand ball by Adam Watson (Edinburgh City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead36247565293679
2Clyde36235862342874
3Edinburgh City36207958312767
4Annan Athletic361971068392964
5Stirling36138154445-147
6Cowdenbeath36127174545043
7Queen's Park361110154447-343
8Elgin36125195067-1741
9Albion3677223269-3728
10Berwick3655262789-6220
