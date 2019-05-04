Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City

Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 6Banner
- 5McGregor
- 2McGeachie
- 3AllanBooked at 33mins
- 4Glover
- 7Jardine
- 8Hughes
- 10Smith
- 9Mackin
- 11Mclear
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Horne
- 15Docherty
- 16Wright
- 17Binnie
- 18MacDonald
- 19Murray
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 3McIntyre
- 20Watson
- 6Laird
- 8Walker
- 17Newman
- 23Diver
- 18Lumsden
- 11Taylor
Substitutes
- 5Balatoni
- 16Beveridge
- 19Shepherd
- 21Morton
- 22Shaw
- 25Breen
- 26Neave
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Edinburgh City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Edinburgh City 0.
Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.
Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ronan Hughes.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Booking
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Brad Donaldson.
Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ronan Hughes.
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).
Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Regan Lumsden (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City).
Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Glover (Stirling Albion).
Hand ball by Adam Watson (Edinburgh City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.