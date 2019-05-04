Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Morrison.
Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Ross
- 7Newell
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Morena
- 11Phillips
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Escuriola
- 14Reilly
- 15Gordon
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18Moran
- 19Krones
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Brannan
- 5Watson
- 4Bradley
- 3Strapp
- 7Wallace
- 10Moxon
- 6Sonkur
- 11Johnston
- 8Sinnamon
- 9Fergusson
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Swinglehurst
- 15Hooper
- 16Wilson
- 17Muir
- 18Smith
- 20Nade
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Owen Moxon.
Attempt saved. Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).
Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).
Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Attempt missed. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Peter Watson.
George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. George Newell (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. George Newell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ross Fergusson (Annan Athletic).
Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. George Newell (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.