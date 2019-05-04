First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Berwick Rangers 0.
Elgin City v Berwick Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 16Wilson
- 22McGowan
- 14Bronsky
- 3Lowdon
- 18Morrison
- 8CameronBooked at 40mins
- 10Roberts
- 9McLeish
- 17Maciver
- 12Hester
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 5Willis
- 11Sutherland
- 15Wilson
- 19Scott
- 25Loveland
Berwick
- 20Goodfellow
- 2Forbes
- 16Brydon
- 6Hume
- 15McIlduff
- 19Adamson
- 4O'Kane
- 21Brown
- 3Orru
- 9Healy
- 18Ogilvie
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 5Wilson
- 10Aloulou
- 12Cook
- 14Barr
- 17Rose
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Maciver (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Booking
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Calum Adamson.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Douglas Brydon.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Ross Maciver (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).
Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Calum Adamson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James McGowan (Elgin City).