Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Liverpool, Man City, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Birmingham

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are tracking £4.5m-rated Paris FC striker Silas Wamangituka after interim manager Neil Lennon watched the 19-year-old DR Congo international, who is attracting interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, top French clubs, Fiorentina and Hamburg after an impressive debut season in Ligue 2, against Valenciennes on Monday. (Scottish Sun)

Interim Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the Scottish champions have made bringing in another striker their priority this summer - and could spend as much as the £9m they spent on record signing Odsonne Edouard last year Paris St-Germain. (The Herald)

Rangers are at an advanced stage of negotiations as they move close to securing the signing of forward Greg Stewart, who is currently on loan to Aberdeen from Birmingham City but is out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers striker Josh McPake, the 17-year-old man of the match in his side's Scottish Youth Cup final win over Celtic, reckons doing extra work under former England international Jermain Defoe is making a difference to his game and chances of making it into the first team. (Daily Record)

Hibernian centre-half Darren McGregor, who signed a new four-year contract this week, would be at Hearts had Rangers not offered him more money five years ago when he was at St Mirren, the Tynecastle club's manager, Craig Levein, has revealed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Striker Marc McNulty, on loan to Hibernian from Reading, has teased Hearts over their sluggish derby ticket sales for Sunday's Edinburgh derby at Easter Road, claiming that his present club would never have a problem shifting seats for a trip to Tynecastle. (Daily Record)

The prize money dished out for the final standings in the 2018-19 Scottish Professional Football League season has been revealed, with the Premiership leaders Celtic on course to pocket £3,3m - £200,000 more than last season - if they secure an eighth consecutive title as part of a prize pot of £25m to be shared out between all 42 club. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock, who announced earlier this month that Rangers fans would receive around half their usual allocation for their upcoming visit as the club plans their 150th anniversary celebrations, have confirmed that the Ibrox club and Celtic will also have their Rugby Park ticket allocation slashed next season. (Daily Record)

Billy McNeill, the former Celtic captain and manager who died on Monday, is to be remembered by all Scottish Professional Football League clubs this weekend with minute's applause. (Daily Record)

Manchester City players did not wear black armbands away to Manchester United on Wednesday in honour of former manager Billy McNeill but will do so in their home game against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on 6 May, while Aston Villa will do likewise against Leeds United on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard thinks the next Scotland head coach should be Scottish as there are good enough coaches domestically. (The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Brothers Scott and John Henry pulled off an unlikely feat as they both made a hole-in-one on the same day but more than 2,500 miles apart. Scott made his ace in the Turkish Airlines Challenge at Samsun Golf Club in Atakum and, a couple of hours later, John also holed out with a 9-iron at the 171-yard tenth at Ladybank playing in an event on the Big Johnsons Tour, the domestic circuit he runs. (The Scotsman)