Bolton Wanderers: EFL says club must fulfil fixtures after Brentford game postponed

Bolton Wanderers have been charged with misconduct by the EFL for failing to fulfil their fixture with Brentford on Saturday

Bolton Wanderers have been told that they must complete their two remaining Championship fixtures this season by the English Football League Board.

The EFL called off Saturday's match with Brentford after Bolton's players said they would not play until they received outstanding wages.

Bolton have been told to rearrange that game "at the earliest opportunity".

An EFL statement said the "ownership difficulties" at the relegated club "remain a significant concern".

Bolton confirmed on 17 April that former Watford owner Laurence Bassini had agreed a deal to take over the club from Ken Anderson, but it remains subject to EFL approval.

"We will look to work with both parties over the next week to bring all outstanding matters to a speedy conclusion," the EFL statement added.

"It should be recognised that the resolution is not in our hands but we will assist where possible, with the long-term interests of Bolton Wanderers and its supporters our priority."

Wanderers' players and members of the coaching staff are still awaiting wage payments for March and this month's salaries are due on Tuesday.

On Friday, the first-team squad issued a joint statement saying the financial situation was "creating mental, emotional and financial burdens for people through no fault of their own".

They added that it was "placing great strain on ourselves and our families".

The players also apologised to supporters for what "may be seen as drastic action" but stressed the decision had "not been taken lightly" and that they had taken the stance "with deep regret".

In their statement on Saturday morning, the EFL said it was "satisfied that a team can be selected from the players they have registered and available to them" for their remaining two league fixtures, even if first-team players do not make themselves available for selection.

The EFL would have forced Bolton to play Saturday's fixture had their under-18 team not been involved in a match on Thursday, bringing concerns about "potential player welfare issues".

The EFL statement read: "This same issue will not reoccur as the club is able to plan the players' preparation and recovery time accordingly."

Bolton, whose final game of the season is away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 5 May, have been charged with misconduct and will be referred to an independent disciplinary commission as a result of the Brentford fixture being postponed.