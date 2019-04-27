Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk wins BBC Sport player of the year vote

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been part of a Liverpool defence that has conceded only 20 goals in the Premier League this season

The votes have been counted and you have crowned Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as the BBC Sport website's player of the year.

The Dutchman, 27, received 56% of votes, with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in second place on 26%.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who was not shortlisted for the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) award, got 6% of votes in third.

The PFA will reveal its winner on Sunday evening in London.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva, Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mane made the PFA six-man shortlist alongside Van Dijk and Sterling.

Hundreds of thousands of votes were cast by BBC Sport readers.

Votes also went to Hazard (4%), Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson (2%), Mane (2%) and Aguero (1%), Silva (1%) while the 'other' option got 2% of votes.

Twenty-one BBC Sport pundits chose their outstanding performer of 2018-19, which was won by Van Dijk, ahead of Sterling and Aguero.

Van Dijk helped Liverpool keep their 18th clean sheet of the season on Friday night as they beat Huddersfield 5-0 to go two points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Reigning champions City travel to Burnley on Sunday.