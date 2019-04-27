Billy McNeill: Celtic players & staff join fans to pay tribute to legend

Scott Brown and Neil Lennon laid a wreath at McNeill's statue

Celtic players and fans joined the Lisbon Lions to pay tribute to club legend Billy McNeill on Saturday.

Captain Scott Brown and manager Neil Lennon laid a wreath at McNeill's statue and the crowd burst into a rendition of the Celtic Song.

McNeill died on Monday aged 79 and his family wanted his life commemorated in "cheers, songs and applause" when Kilmarnock visit on Saturday.

A minute's applause was held before kick-off and video tributes shown.

The Celtic players wore black armbands "bearing the number five to recognise Billy's iconic number that he always wore with pride".

City rivals Rangers will also hold a minute's applause for the former Celtic captain and manager when they host Aberdeen on Sunday, as will various other SPFL clubs.

'Quiet, respectful, reflective atmosphere'

BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland at Celtic Park

There was a real sense of emotion in the air as the Celtic team coach arrived at the foot of the Celtic Way. The players emerged, led by Lennon and Brown as applause swept through the large crowd that had assembled to greet them, gathered around the statue of McNeil holding aloft the European Cup.

It was a poignant moment as the captain and manager laid a wreath and the crowds remained as the players made their way into the stadium, with the applause continuing as the surviving Lisbon Lions also arrived. A quiet, respectful, reflective atmosphere here at Celtic Park for now in the spring sunshine.

Billy McNeill's family are joined by some of the Lisbon Lions

Fans gathered at Celtic Park from early in the day

Tributes have been left at the stadium since McNeill's death was announced on Tuesday