Premier League stats: Targett, Jota, Babel, Antonio, Holebas

Matt Targett's goal helped Southampton secure their Premier League safety

It was a thrilling afternoon for those fans fortunate enough to be at St Mary's for the 3-3 draw between Southampton and Bournemouth - a game which witnessed the 1,000th Premier League goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Cardiff's top-flight status was left dangling by a thread after defeat by Fulham, for whom Ryan Babel finally netted a goal from outside the box in the Premier League.

There were also wins for Wolves - at Watford - and West Ham, who ended Spurs' unbeaten run at their new stadium.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats: