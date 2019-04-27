Mike van der Hoorn: Dutch defender extends Swansea City stay

Mike van der Hoorn has represented the Netherlands at Under-20 and Under-21 levels.

Swansea City have triggered a clause in Mike van der Hoorn's contract which will keep him at Liberty Stadium until 2020.

The centre-back signed a three-year deal when he joined Swansea from Ajax which was set to expire this summer.

However, Swansea had the option to extend the contract by a further 12 months and they have taken that up.

"It was an obvious one for us - Mike has been great," said Swansea manager Graham Potter.

"While it was not done there were questions being asked, but it was a formality.

"Mike has developed as a leader and as a person. The challenge for him now is to be a Premier League centre-back and we will try to help him get there."

Dutchman van der Hoorn continued his run of starting every Championship game this season as Swansea drew 2-2 with Hull City.

He has captained Potter's side for much of the campaign because of Leroy Fer's injury problems and has been one of the club's most consistent performers.

"We are delighted to secure the services of Mike for at least another season," said Swansea chairman Trevor Birch.

"Mike has always been extremely positive about extending his stay at the football club and will play an important role in helping Graham build on what this exciting young team has already achieved this season."

Oli McBurnie scored twice in Swansea's 2-2 draw against Hull City

The Hull draw means Swansea's bid to make a late push for the Championship play-offs is over.

They were 2-0 up thanks to Oli McBurnie's double, but conceded twice in the last 13 minutes.

"I felt we had to get to 71 points, but I thought that probably wouldn't have been enough anyway," Potter said.

"If you win your games you never know - this league is strange.

"But the reality if you are being fair is that we probably weren't ready for the top six.

"We haven't been in there for a lot of the season and we weren't quite good enough this year.

"We have had a lot of young players getting minutes and that comes with a process.

"There's a bit of pain, but overall I am proud of what the players have done and I'm proud of the supporters."