Neil Lennon: Celtic boss hopes Aberdeen can do side favour against Rangers

Celtic boss Neil Lennon "wouldn't put it past" Aberdeen to beat Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday and confirm his side as Scottish Premiership champions.

Steven Gerrard's team must win to prevent their city rivals clinching an eighth successive crown this weekend.

Aberdeen won on their last two visits to Ibrox - 2-0 in the Scottish Cup last month after a 1-0 Premiership victory in December.

Asked if they could win again, Lennon said: "I wouldn't put it past them."

Aberdeen are currently battling with Kilmarnock for third place and a spot in the Europa League qualifiers.

And Lennon said Celtic's 1-0 win could "galvanise" Derek McInnes' side, who have a three-point cushion over their Ayrshire rivals.

"They are not doing us favours - they will have to do themselves favours," Lennon added.

Lennon appeared to be undecided about whether he will be watching Sunday's game on television, initially saying he would not watch it, before reconsidering when pressed further.

Celtic's win came on a day the club marked the death of Billy McNeill, the former defender and manager who captained the side to success in the 1967 European Cup final.

Goalkeeper Scott Bain made several saves before Jozo Simunovic, wearing the number five jersey once graced by McNeill, headed the winner after 67 minutes.

Lennon did not think the emotions of the occasion had hampered his players.

"Sometimes you can be distracted, but I don't think the players were," he said. "The style of play can be more purposeful at times going forward, but they keep winning games and keep keeping clean-sheets.

"It's not been scintillating football at times. We've got the players to do that, but that style is what they are used to playing and it is very effective."