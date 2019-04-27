Truro City relegated from National League South after final day draw

Caretaker manager Paul Wilkinson could not keep Truro City up

Truro City have been relegated from National League South after drawing 3-3 at home to Slough Town on the final day of the season.

Niall Thompson put Truro ahead after 17 minutes, but goals from Matt Lench, Warren Harris and Francis Amartey saw Slough go 3-1 up with 75 minutes left.

Stoppage time goals from Tyler Harvey and Steven Ziboth drew Truro level, but it was not enough to survive.

They end the season second-from-bottom three points from safety.

City failed to win any of their final 12 matches, having appointed former Grimsby Town coach Paul Wilkinson as caretaker manager after Leigh Robinson was sacked a month ago.

But Wilkinson could only muster three draws in his six games as City slipped back into the Southern Premier League after four seasons in the sixth tier.