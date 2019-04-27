Motherwell 4-3 Dundee: Jim McIntyre concedes relegation likely

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We blew it, it's as simple as that'

Dundee are now "highly unlikely" to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership after losing to 10-man Motherwell, admits boss Jim McIntyre.

The Dens Park side's ninth successive defeat leaves them seven points behind St Mirren with three games left.

McIntyre bemoaned his side's defending in a "ridiculous" defeat after they twice squandered the lead and conceded the decisive goal in injury time.

"It's a game we played a major part in throwing away," he told BBC Scotland.

Motherwell had Alex Rodriguez Gorrin sent off just before the hour with the score 3-3 and, with St Mirren and Hamilton both trailing going into stoppage-time, it looked like Dundee would make up ground.

But late levellers for their relegation rivals were compounded when David Turnbull scored his second goal - and Motherwell's fourth - five minutes into stoppage time.

"Scoring three goals and still losing the game is ridiculous, especially when you have a man advantage for just over half an hour," McIntyre added.

"After Motherwell went down to 10, there was a real opportunity for us to seize the game. The fourth goal's just ridiculous. Players have enough experience to manage the game better in those situations.

"We had a golden opportunity today, with the other two teams drawing, to claw some points back and we blew it, it's as simple as that."

Dundee need at least seven points from their final three fixtures to have any chance of survival, but have failed to take more than five in any three-game sequence this season.

Asked if his team can still climb to safety, McIntyre said: "On our current form it's highly unlikely, but we won't stop trying. We'll be doing the exact same next week, trying to attack and win the game.

"But poor defending has been indicative of us all season, and it doesn't matter what personnel we play."