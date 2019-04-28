Plymouth Argyle sack manager Derek Adams

Plymouth Argyle have sacked manager Derek Adams after the club dropped into the League One relegation zone.

Adams had been in charge since June 2015, leading the side to promotion from League Two in 2017 and to seventh place in League One last season.

But Saturday's 5-1 loss at Accrington was Argyle's fifth successive defeat - conceding 15 goals in that time.

The Pilgrims have not won any of their last eight games, and have picked up only two points in that time.

A club statement said they had "agreed by mutual consent that Derek Adams be relieved of his duties".

It added: "The club would like to place on record its sincere gratitude to Derek, not only for his hard work and dedication in his management of the team, but also for his wider input into the club during four challenging and often exciting seasons."

Adams refused to speak to the media after the game at Accrington Stanley, which left Argyle 21st in League One.

Assistant manager Paul Wotton has also been relieved of his duties.

First team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take charge for Saturday's vital match against fellow relegation candidates Scunthorpe United.