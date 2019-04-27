Canadian Premier League: 17,611 fans watch first professional match since 1980s

The multi-purpose Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, hosted the first Canadian Premier League match

The inaugural match in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) between York 9 FC and Forge FC ended in a 1-1 draw.

The CPL is the first professional football league in ice-hockey mad Canada since the 1980s.

York 9 winger Ryan Telfer scored the league's first goal but Kadell Thomas levelled for Forge in front of 17,611 spectators at Tim Hortons Field.

The match was dubbed the 905 derby in reference to the area code shared by the two Ontario-based teams.

Seven teams from across Canada - the world's second biggest country in terms of area - are taking part in the CPL.

The league has been formed to help develop home-grown talent for when Canada co-host the World Cup in 2026 with United States and Mexico.