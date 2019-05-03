Aston Villa v Norwich City
-
- From the section Championship
Premier League-bound Norwich have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Aston Villa, where they need only a draw to clinch the Championship title.
Aston Villa will rest John McGinn, who is one yellow card away from missing the play-off through suspension.
Tammy Abraham is fit after a shoulder injury, as are Jonathan Kodjia, Kortney Hause and Lovre Kalinic.
Anwar El Ghazi is free to play after his controversial red card at Leeds was rescinded.
Villa, who will finish fifth in the table irrespective of Sunday's result, face a Norwich side that will be looking to win their first league title in nine years, having won the League One crown in 2009-10 as they earned back-to-back promotions to reach the Premier League.
Ahead of the trip to the Midlands, Norwich confirmed that defender Ivo Pinto will leave the Canaries when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Pinto captained the team last term but has been unable to dislodge youngster Max Aarons from the right-back position this season.
Match facts
- A draw or win will guarantee Norwich win the Championship title - it would the fourth time they'd won the second tier (also 1971-72, 1985-86 and 2003-04).
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past nine home league meetings with Norwich (W6 D3 L0) since losing 2-3 in the Premier League in November 1992.
- Norwich are looking to complete a league double over Aston Villa for the first time since the 1992-93 season, when both clubs finished in the top three of the Premier League.
- Aston Villa haven't won their final league match of the season in any of the last seven seasons (W0 D2 L5), last winning in 2010-11 against Liverpool.
- Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has been involved in five goals in five league appearances against Norwich (4 goals, 1 assist), scoring a hat-trick at Villa Park last season.
- Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been involved in 37 Championship goals this season (28 goals, 9 assists), the most by a player in a Championship season since Rickie Lambert in 2011-12 for Southampton (40 - 27 goals, 13 assists).