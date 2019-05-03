Championship
Brentford12:30Preston
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Preston North End

Preston's Ben Pearson is sent off against Leeds
Preston's Ben Pearson was sent off for the third time this season in his last game against Leeds and is also on 14 bookings
Brentford have defender Henrik Dalsgaard available after suspension for their final home Championship game of the season against Preston.

Romaine Sawyers is expected to recover from a knock to play but Lewis Macleod and Yoann Barbet are doubts.

Preston have Ben Pearson back from a three-game ban but he may not be risked as a 15th booking of the season would see miss the start of next term.

Ryan Ledson serves the second game of his four-match suspension.

Both sides are destined to finish in mid-table, with victory for Preston guaranteeing them a top-half finish.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won four of their last five home league matches against Preston (W4 D1 L0) since losing 1-3 in September 2011 in League One.
  • Preston haven't completed a league double over Brentford since the 1988-89 campaign.
  • Brentford have won nine of their last 11 home matches in all competitions (W9 D1 L1), winning each of the last two.
  • Preston haven't won away from home on the final day of a league season since May 2000 (2-0 vs Bristol City), losing eight of their last nine final day matches when they've been away from home (W0 D1 L8).
  • Brentford have won 13 home league matches this season, their best return at this level since 1950-51 (also 13 home wins).
  • The last five league matches between Brentford and Preston have produced 25 goals (14 for Brentford, 11 for Preston), an average of five per game.

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Preston451613166764361
13Hull451710186567-261
14Blackburn451611186267-559
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
