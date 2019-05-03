Brentford v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford have defender Henrik Dalsgaard available after suspension for their final home Championship game of the season against Preston.
Romaine Sawyers is expected to recover from a knock to play but Lewis Macleod and Yoann Barbet are doubts.
Preston have Ben Pearson back from a three-game ban but he may not be risked as a 15th booking of the season would see miss the start of next term.
Ryan Ledson serves the second game of his four-match suspension.
Both sides are destined to finish in mid-table, with victory for Preston guaranteeing them a top-half finish.
Match facts
- Brentford have won four of their last five home league matches against Preston (W4 D1 L0) since losing 1-3 in September 2011 in League One.
- Preston haven't completed a league double over Brentford since the 1988-89 campaign.
- Brentford have won nine of their last 11 home matches in all competitions (W9 D1 L1), winning each of the last two.
- Preston haven't won away from home on the final day of a league season since May 2000 (2-0 vs Bristol City), losing eight of their last nine final day matches when they've been away from home (W0 D1 L8).
- Brentford have won 13 home league matches this season, their best return at this level since 1950-51 (also 13 home wins).
- The last five league matches between Brentford and Preston have produced 25 goals (14 for Brentford, 11 for Preston), an average of five per game.