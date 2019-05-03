Ipswich Town v Leeds United
Bottom club Ipswich will check on the fitness of forward Will Keane ahead of the visit of play-off bound Leeds.
Keane went off early in the defeat at Sheffield United last weekend with the recurrence of a hamstring injury, while winger Gwion Edwards is also a doubt.
Leeds will be without suspended Patrick Bamford after his two-match ban for deceiving match officials in the draw against Aston Villa.
Fellow striker Kemar Roofe (hip) is also expected to miss out again.
Marcelo Bielsa's side are now set for the play-offs, having seen automatic promotion hopes fade after successive defeats by Wigan and Brentford which were followed by a draw against Aston Villa.
Match facts
- Ipswich have won seven of their past nine home league matches against Leeds (W7 D1 L1).
- Leeds United haven't completed a league double over Ipswich Town since the 2001-02 season, winning 2-0 earlier this season.
- Ipswich have lost 25 league matches this season, only losing more in two previous campaigns - 26 in 1963-64 and 29 in 1994-95.
- Leeds have lost their final league match of the season in just one of the past 11 seasons (W6 D4 L1), a 1-2 defeat to Leicester City in 2011-12.
- Paul Lambert has been victorious in the final league match of each of the past three seasons, winning with three different clubs - Blackburn in 2015-16, Wolves in 2016-17 and Stoke in 2017-18.
- Since Patrick Bamford's second goal against Preston in April, Leeds have found the net with just three of their past 112 efforts at goal.