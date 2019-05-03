Ipswich Town v Leeds United

Luke Ayling has made 37 Championship appearances for Leeds United this season

Bottom club Ipswich will check on the fitness of forward Will Keane ahead of the visit of play-off bound Leeds.

Keane went off early in the defeat at Sheffield United last weekend with the recurrence of a hamstring injury, while winger Gwion Edwards is also a doubt.

Leeds will be without suspended Patrick Bamford after his two-match ban for deceiving match officials in the draw against Aston Villa.

Fellow striker Kemar Roofe (hip) is also expected to miss out again.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are now set for the play-offs, having seen automatic promotion hopes fade after successive defeats by Wigan and Brentford which were followed by a draw against Aston Villa.

