Rotherham United v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough must win at Rotherham on the final day of the Championship season to realistically stand a chance of reaching the play-offs.
Boro start the day a point behind sixth-placed Derby, who host West Brom, and with an inferior goal difference.
If Boro win and Derby drop points then Tony Pulis' side will take sixth place, but a draw will only be enough if the Rams lose by seven goals.
Neither relegated Rotherham nor Boro have any fresh injury worries.
The Millers do have on-loan Bristol City full-back Zak Vyner available again after missing the past two games with injury, but although midfielder Darren Potter is fit again after an Achilles problem he is unlikely to be risked.
Middlesbrough remain without defenders Daniel Ayala (knee), Dael Fry (hamstring) and George Friend (thigh), but midfielder Lewis Wing should be available after making a surprise return to the side after hernia surgery in last week's win over Reading.
Match facts
- Rotherham have won just one of their last 13 matches against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D5 L7).
- Middlesbrough have failed to score in either of their last two league meetings with Rotherham (W0 D1 L1).
- 12 of Rotherham United's last 17 league goals have been scored via set-pieces (six throw-ins, three corners, two free-kicks and a penalty).
- Middlesbrough have lost five of their last eight away games in all competitions (W2 D1 L5).
- This will be Rotherham's second match in all competitions played on Sunday in 2019 - their other was a 7-0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup.
- 11 of Middlesbrough's last 12 Championship goals have been scored in the first half of matches.