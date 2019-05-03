Nottingham Forest v Bolton Wanderers

Mark Beevers is one of a number of fitness doubts for Bolton for the trip to Nottingham Forest

Yohan Benalouane will return to contention for Nottingham Forest following suspension for their final game of the season against Bolton.

Jack Colback is still banned after receiving his 15th yellow card of the season against Sheffield United.

Relegated Bolton have confirmed they will make their players available to play at the City Ground.

David Wheater (groin) is out and fellow centre-back Jack Hobbs is nursing a troublesome back problem.

Match facts