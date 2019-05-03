Championship
Sheff Wed12:30QPR
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce's Sheffield Wednesday will confirm a top-half finish in the Championship if they avoid defeat on Sunday
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday are without suspended defender Dominic Iorfa for their final Championship game of the season at home to QPR.

Iorfa was sent off at Preston, with Achraf Lazaar in contention to come in after recovering from illness.

QPR could rotate their squad again after caretaker boss John Eustace made several changes for last week's loss at Nottingham Forest.

Luke Freeman, Matt Smith and Nahki Wells are all pushing for recalls.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost their past two league matches against QPR, conceding seven goals across those defeats.
  • QPR are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have faced QPR in their final league match of two previous campaigns, losing both 3-1, in 1993 and 2004.
  • QPR have lost their final league match of the season in 11 of their past 14 campaigns (W2 D1 L11), including both of their past two.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not won three consecutive home league games since April 2017.
  • Defeat for QPR in this match will see the Hoops lose 24 league matches in a season for only the second time in the past 50 campaigns, also losing 24 in 2014-15 in the Premier League.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Preston451613166764361
13Hull451710186567-261
14Blackburn451611186267-559
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

Top Stories