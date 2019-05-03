Championship
Reading12:30Birmingham
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Birmingham City

John O'Shea has not kicked a ball for Reading since coming on as substitute in the 1-1 home draw with Rotherham on 23 February
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday

Veteran defender John O'Shea hopes to return from injury to play some part for Reading against Birmingham City - and make his final professional appearance prior to his retirement.

The ex-Manchester United & Republic of Ireland international announced his news on his 38th birthday in midweek.

In-form Birmingham have late decisions to make as they bid to stretch their unbeaten run to seven games.

Blues boss Garry Monk says he has some "knocks and bruises" in his squad.

Despite being docked nine points for breaching English Football League profitability and sustainability rules on 22 March, Birmingham have secured their Championship status for a ninth-straight season.

They start the day in 17th, five points ahead of 20th-placed Reading, whose safety was sealed last weekend, despite their 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Match facts

  • Reading have already beaten Birmingham City at home once this season, 2-0 in the League Cup in August.
  • Birmingham have not lost (three wins and a draw) in their last four away league visits to Reading, each time keeping a clean sheet.
  • The Royals have lost against Blues on the last two occasions they have faced them in their final league match of the season (in 2008-09 and 2011-12).
  • Blues have lost on the final day of the league season since being relegated from the Premier League by their 2-1 defeat at Totttenham in May 2011.
  • Reading have not lost any of their last seven league matches played on a Sunday since a 3-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough in December 2013.
  • Blues are unbeaten in six Championship games. Only Norwich City (13) and Aston Villa (12) are on a longer unbeaten run.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4519141266531371
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City451912145852669
9Swansea451810176360364
10Sheff Wed451616135960-164
11Nottm Forest451615146054663
12Brentford4516131670591161
13Preston451613166764361
14Hull451710186567-261
15Blackburn451611186267-559
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall451014214863-1544
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4588292977-4832
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

