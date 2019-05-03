Reading v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
|Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Sunday
Veteran defender John O'Shea hopes to return from injury to play some part for Reading against Birmingham City - and make his final professional appearance prior to his retirement.
The ex-Manchester United & Republic of Ireland international announced his news on his 38th birthday in midweek.
In-form Birmingham have late decisions to make as they bid to stretch their unbeaten run to seven games.
Blues boss Garry Monk says he has some "knocks and bruises" in his squad.
Despite being docked nine points for breaching English Football League profitability and sustainability rules on 22 March, Birmingham have secured their Championship status for a ninth-straight season.
They start the day in 17th, five points ahead of 20th-placed Reading, whose safety was sealed last weekend, despite their 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.
Match facts
- Reading have already beaten Birmingham City at home once this season, 2-0 in the League Cup in August.
- Birmingham have not lost (three wins and a draw) in their last four away league visits to Reading, each time keeping a clean sheet.
- The Royals have lost against Blues on the last two occasions they have faced them in their final league match of the season (in 2008-09 and 2011-12).
- Blues have lost on the final day of the league season since being relegated from the Premier League by their 2-1 defeat at Totttenham in May 2011.
- Reading have not lost any of their last seven league matches played on a Sunday since a 3-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough in December 2013.
- Blues are unbeaten in six Championship games. Only Norwich City (13) and Aston Villa (12) are on a longer unbeaten run.