Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City

Blackburn last hosted Swansea in January 2015

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could turn to youth for their final Championship match of the season against Swansea.

The Rovers manager has said he would "like to give some younger players a chance", with 21-year-old Harry Chapman in contention to make his first start.

Leroy Fer is out injured for Swansea, with the in-demand midfielder appearing to have played his last game for the Welsh club.

Fer, whose contract ends this summer, had his season ended by a knee injury.

Match facts